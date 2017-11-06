Home Indiana Evansville 4H Youth and Development Extension Educator Retires After 33 Years November 6th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

A man that has spent more than three decades working for the Vanderburgh County 4H organization retires. 4H Youth and Development Extension Educator Randy Brown began his career with 4H 33 years ago.

He says back then he couldn’t imagine spending so much time with the organization. Before working for 4H, Brown was never a member of the group.

Brown has worked as the 4H Youth and Development extension educator. He says the thing he’ll miss the most heading into retirement is working with kids and watching them grow.

Brown says, “I’m gonna miss not being able to see them as they grow and develop and become a bigger part of the program than they are now.”

Brown says the biggest change in his three decades with 4H is watching more events be held throughout the year.



