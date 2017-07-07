4C of Southern Indiana Fun Family Event

4C of Southern Indiana is hosting a special event this summer. It’s called “Dog Days of Summer”.

The event will include dog themed demos, Paws for Reading, an adoption center and dog agility course.

The Litter Dog Evie and her sister Vandy Lee will also be at the event to help demonstrate the importance of keeping the community clean.

“The Dog Days of Summer” is Wednesday, July 12th at Christian Fellowship Church from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. It is $2 per person and infants are free.

To learn more about the event and to see Evie and Vandy Lee in action, click on the video box below.

