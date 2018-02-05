Latest On Wintry Precipitation Potential Ahead

CLIPPER #1:

Clipper will pass tonight with much of its snow north of the Tri-State, but a light dusting could occur in places area-wide. Perhaps 0.5-1″ may fall in the far northern part of the Tri-State. Areas of freezing drizzle could also occur Tri-State wide.

There will be limited/no phasing of the subtropical jet with this system, so all of its fluffy 3-6″ snow in Iowa, northern Illinois to northwestern Indiana will be purely by frontagenetical forcing focused right in the snow growth zone of the troposphere/dynamics. Such a set-up allows the maximum amount of snow to be produced with limited moisture.

CLIPPER #2:

For the first time in a while, clipper diving southeastward Tuesday will actually begin to phase with deep moisture from the subtropical jet.

This will result in two things: 1. A swath of moderate snow Iowa to Indiana & 2. A swath of freezing rain & some rain farther southeastward. Eventually the two will congeal into an all-out winter storm of snow, freezing rain & widespread rainfall.

For us here in the Tri-State, it appears that the all-out winter storm conditions will tend to be east of the area as the phasing completely occurs there. However, here, in that conveyor belt of the subtropical jet, widespread freezing rain should overspread much of the Tri-State Tuesday evening-night. This could change to just plain rain in Muhlenberg, Hopkins & Ohio counties for a while. This freezing rain/rain looks to change to a period of snow before ending Wednesday morning. The best potential of minor snowfall accumulation is along & north of I-64, where the potential of 1-1.5″ is there. Elsewhere, it appears that totals would be less than 1″. In terms of glaze ice accumulations, 0.10″ or less is possible. The greatest icing totals are setting up in a band right along the Ohio River.

