Your Tri-State Weather Outlook

TODAY TO THURSDAY NIGHT:

Today will feature partly cloudy skies & strong winds from the south-southwest. The strongest winds will tend to occur in the 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. time frame at 20-38 mph. They will gradually subside somewhat after that. Highs will run 52-56.

Temperatures tonight will level off in the 40s to 50s with southerly winds and skies becoming cloudy.

Some areas of rain will develop tomorrow morning & last into afternoon before exiting to the southeast. It is possible that the areas of rain may end as a wintry mix &/or light snow on the northwest edge of any rainfall. The best potential of this would tend to be southeast & east of Evansville. If there would be any sort of accumulation, it would be localized & very minor (dusting).

It will be a bit breezy tomorrow before it becomes windy in the evening with gusts to 30 mph from the northwest.

Temperatures will fall all day from 40s to 50s early in the morning to 30s by afternoon. With breezy to windy conditions, lows tomorrow night (with clearing skies) will drop to 11-18 with wind chills dropping to -4 to 6 by Friday morning.

FRIDAY-FRIDAY NIGHT:

Friday may be bright, but it will be cold with wind diminishing & highs 25-32.

Skies will turn cloudy Friday night with temperatures leveling off at 20-26.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY:

Alberta Clipper & cold front will pivot through Saturday with a few rain showers turning to period of snow showers in the afternoon & evening. Gusty winds & falling temperatures will accompany the snow showers, which may last into Saturday night-Sunday morning. Some accumulation cannot be ruled out, though it is unclear how much & who has the best potential. These clipper systems are finicky and often have wobbly tracks, so much more will be known in the coming 24-48 hours. Highs of 35-42 Saturday will give way to lows in the 20s Saturday night.

Sunday looks breezy & colder with any snow showers in the morning exiting, followed by clearing. Temperatures looks pretty steady in the 20s.

MONDAY-TUESDAY:

Single digits to around 10 for low temperatures are possible Sunday night, followed by 20s to around 30 Monday with sunshine & much less wind (actually very little wind).

Clipper may bring some snow &/or mix Tuesday at some point with highs in the 20s & 30s after skies turn cloudy Monday night.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 7-FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 9:

It just looks cold & breezy with another frontal passage Thursday. That may spawn a few flurries, but gusty north winds Thrusday will replace light winds on Wednesday. Highs in the 30s Wednesday, will likely give way tot he 20s Thursday.

FEBRUARY 10-16:

Warming trend is possible February 10-14 before another surge of Arctic air arrives thereafter. Rainfall is possible closer to Valentine’s Day with 50s & 60s possible briefly.

