Outlook to Late February In a Nutshell

Digging through all model & analog data here is the now-late February forecast in a nutshell….

Major thaw is expected by this weekend. There is a lot of new snow & ice pack from our area all the way to Texas & Louisiana, including deep 12″ snow depths in southeastern Missouri & far western Kentucky. That said, I trimmed high temperatures slightly for the weekend to account for this. Granted it is amazing how quickly it can warm up this time of year with strong warm air advection, went with 54 Saturday & 61 Sunday. With rapid snow & ice melt & 0.60-1.25″ rainfall possible, some localized flooding is possible.

It looks mild to warm & rather wet for the remainder of January.

Period of below normal temperatures is likely in early February with below normal precipitation.

Above normal temperatures are possible mid February with above normal precipitation.

Well below normal temperatures with bitter cold & some daily record lows are possible late/end of February with below normal precipitation.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments