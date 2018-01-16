Family Matters: The Boredom Jar

We are going “Inside the Community” for Family Matters. Jessica Mattingly with 4C of Southern Indiana joined 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder for today’s topic on family arguments and discipline.

Jessica says some good practices to consider when dealing with arguments include:

-Think of everyone’s perspective

-Reflect how conflict affects others

-Ask other family members how they are feeling

-Look for an underlying issue

Jessica also talked about toddler tantrums. She said all behavior is a form of communication and it’s not helpful when we respond with adult anger. She also added 75% of 2 year olds have had a tantrum in the last 3 months. So, if you’re dealing with toddler tantrums…you are not alone.

Some phrases to help you get your point across include “Take that show on the road.” “You get what you get and don’t throw a fit.” Also, “I can’t understand you when you speak like that.”

Also, every Tuesday we give Tri-State families a weekly challenge. This week, it’s to create a boredom jar and make sure to highlight “Conscious Discipline Parenting Training”.

To find out more about this topic, you can watch the interview by clicking the link below.

