Tri-State Weather Outlook In a Nutshell
Snow will exit this midday-afternoon west to east with falling temperatures to the teens to lower 20s by later today. With breezy conditions, some blowing & drifting snow will occur after this clipper/Arctic front drops an additional 1-4″ of snowfall on the area. I wouldn’t be surprised to see a couple isolated +4″ amounts, mainly in the north/northeast.
Dangerous cold will arrive tonight-tomorrow. Lows tonight will drop to -3 to 5 with some partial clearing. With the wind, wind chills will drop -20 to -10.
With partly cloudy skies, a few flurries are possible tomorrow with highs only 8-16 & wind chills -6 to 2 during the day, despite the breeziness subsiding.
After a cold, but dry Wednesday with highs 17-25 & lows -2-6, a major warm-up will take place late week-weekend.
50s/60s are possible with a big thaw next weekend.
Temperature trend next weekend through late January is above normal. Precipitation looks above normal as well with much of it rain.