10:30 AM Update

I have measured 0.05″ freezing rain (glaze), 0.60″ sleet & now trace of snow in northern Vanderburgh County. Up to 0.25″ of glaze has been reported from Saline County with 0.10″ glaze reports from Clay County. There are multiple 0.40-0.60″ sleet reports. Even in our eastern areas, like Ohio & Dubois counties, I have received reports of up to 0.10″ glaze & 0.30″ sleet.

Transition to snow is now approximately at U.S. 41 & moving eastward.

Blowing snow is/will become an issue with the gusty northerly winds.

Snow will taper mid to late afternoon from west to east.

Roads are ice-covered & hazardous! Be careful out there, if you have to be out!

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments