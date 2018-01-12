10:30 AM Update

44News | Evansville, IN

January 12th, 2018 Weather Blog

I have measured 0.05″ freezing rain (glaze), 0.60″ sleet & now trace of snow in northern Vanderburgh County.  Up to 0.25″ of glaze has been reported from Saline County with 0.10″ glaze reports from Clay County.  There are multiple 0.40-0.60″ sleet reports.  Even in our eastern areas, like Ohio & Dubois counties, I have received reports of up to 0.10″ glaze & 0.30″ sleet.

Transition to snow is now approximately at U.S. 41 & moving eastward.

Blowing snow is/will become an issue with the gusty northerly winds.

Snow will taper mid to late afternoon from west to east.

Roads are ice-covered & hazardous!  Be careful out there, if you have to be out!

