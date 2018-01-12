10:30 AM Update
I have measured 0.05″ freezing rain (glaze), 0.60″ sleet & now trace of snow in northern Vanderburgh County. Up to 0.25″ of glaze has been reported from Saline County with 0.10″ glaze reports from Clay County. There are multiple 0.40-0.60″ sleet reports. Even in our eastern areas, like Ohio & Dubois counties, I have received reports of up to 0.10″ glaze & 0.30″ sleet.
Transition to snow is now approximately at U.S. 41 & moving eastward.
Blowing snow is/will become an issue with the gusty northerly winds.
Snow will taper mid to late afternoon from west to east.
Roads are ice-covered & hazardous! Be careful out there, if you have to be out!