“The Winter of Deep Snow” 1830-31

The 1830-31 winter was prolonged & rough with very few breaks in the cold or snow, even as far south as the Ohio River. It remains, based on historical record, as one of the “greats” in terms of winter brutality.

Pioneer measurements of 3 feet of snow were commonplace over much of Illinois by early February. Lawrence County pioneers, in county history books, measured 3 feet of snow “on a level” with 4-6 foot drifts by late February. Wayne County pioneers reported the same. Old Shawneetown reported a 2 foot measurement with deeper drifts in early February as well. Of interest is the newspaper report of the astonishing thunder & lightning that was reportedly better than any of the t’storms over the previous summer around dawn on January 26…………..with heavy snowfall.

Native Americans at the time in Lawrence County, Illinois reported that such a snow depth had not occurred since 1755. In that winter, they spoke of the widespread death of elk & bison, as well as prairie chickens, on the prairies. In modern time, only the 1977-78 winter, 1917-18 & 1869-70 winters saw depths approach 30″ in the area, let alone 36″.

It was such a hardship for pioneers to find food or keep warmth that starvation & death from hypothermia became increasingly common. Years later, pioneers gathered for reunions & picnics to recall the winter as “snowbirds”. The far southern tip of Illinois was spared the heaviest snowfall & worst of the conditions. Although the Mississippi & Ohio had frozen over for much of that area, it was easier for food & supplies to reach that area. Thus, arguably, that southern tip became known as “Little Egypt as settlers had to try to travel to that air to reach grain & goods during the extreme winter.

Maximum snow depths reported:

1830 growing season pattern based on tree rings shows blocking ridging with drought in the Deep South & far northern New England/Canadian Maritimes area, possibly signaling a blocking pattern conducive to consistent storm tracks in the cold air over the Midwest/Ohio Valley to Allegheny regions in the 1830-31 winter.

Fort Armstrong record (near present-day Moline, Illinois) courtesy of the University of Illinois & Illinois State Climatologist:

