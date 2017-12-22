Remembering the Historic December 2004 Snowstorm

Two rounds of heavy snowfall, the second being heaviest with the most wind, occurred just before midnight December 21 to very early morning December 23, 2004. This “Inside Runner” storm from the Gulf of Mexico/Texas was very large with the worst of the conditions in the evening of December 22 with 1-2″ per hour snowfall with thunder & lightning as the core of the upper level system swung through the Lower Ohio Valley. “Inside Runner” storms bring the biggest snows to our region.

Snowfall totals were largely 14-24″ over the area with less in our northwestern areas & in the southeast, where sleet & freezing rain occurred with the snow.

Evansville Regional Airport measured 22.3″ of snowfall, while the Evansville Museum saw 22″. Henderson reported up to 24″, Cannelton saw 22″. 20″ was reported from Fort Branch, 19.6″ at Grandview, 19.5″ Poseyville to 18.5″ 1 mile south of Boonville. Lewisport reported 22.5″.

Record cold followed this snow on Christmas morning with heavy rime/frost on all surface with dense freezing fog. Temperatures dropped to around -10.

Images on the early morning of December 23 from home at Mom & Dad’s near Odon, Daviess County (Indiana). Top of picnic table seat & bench is 3-4′.

The drifts on the north side of the house are around 4′. 16.5″ was measured for a total there.

This image is courtesy of the National Weather Service (Paducah) & Charlie Kiesel showing Route 168 near Fort Branch in Gibson County. This is a state highway, but it looks like an impassable narrow county road, littered with stranded cars. Fort Branch measured a snowfall total of 20″ from the storm.

Notice classic “Inside Runner” track of surface low (images courtesy of Unisys):

Radar images courtesy of UCAR:

December 21, 2004: 6:30 pm

December 22, 2004: 1 am

December 22, 2004: 7 am

December 22, 2004: 11:30 am



December 22, 2004: 2 pm

December 22, 2004: 5:30 pm

December 23, 2004: 8:30 pm

December 23, 2004: 10:30 pm

December 23, 2004: 1 am

December 23, 2004: 3 am

December 23, 2004: 4:30 pm

