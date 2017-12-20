Detailed Tri-State Weather Outlook to January 5

THURSDAY:

Becoming a Tough Call On the Low Clouds, Like Wednesday………..

It is a tough call on clouds Thursday. Today, you saw what happened with much more sun appearing than expected. Rather than highs 45-48, they were 49-57…..warmest where sun was maximized. It was completely sunny in the Evansville area after fog last night, some light rain & clouds early in the morning. This completely clear sky propelled the official high to 57.

It is dry tonight. Temperatures are in the 30s, dew points near 20 to the mid 20s as of 9 pm newscast. The dew point depression is much lower in southeastern Missouri & Arkansas with temperatures in the 40s & 50s & dew points in the 40s to 50. The thinking is that this moister air with low clouds will arrive later tonight. With it overriding this chilly air near the ground, we may see some fog develop.

Thinking was that the low clouds would lock in tomorrow with mostly cloudy skies early going completely overcast with highs of 48-56 not occurring until evening. New data is trying to keep the lingering dry air mixed in, breaking up the low clouds & leading to more sun in the morning & through the day & less potential in any fog in the morning. This is tough because if we can really maximize the sun & keep the low clouds either at bay or highly broken, then we could see even afternoon highs well into the 50s to even 60.

Right now, I am going for just mostly cloudy tomorrow with 50-56 area-wide with a “mainly late” wording for the high with southwest winds at 10-25 mph. Should next few models runs show more & more dry air mixing for more sun, will bump temperatures up & include more sun the forecast wording for Thursday.

THURSDAY NIGHT-SATURDAY:

Rainfall Increasing (Few T’Storms) to a Solid Soaking Rainfall Event…..Then Dry & Colder….

Low overcast may bring a few spotty showers late Thursday evening-night as plume of deeper moisture moves in. Spotty showers Friday morning with increase to widespread rainfall & some embedded t’storms Friday afternoon-evening. Friday night to very early Saturday morning looks rainy & cooler with southwest winds 15-30 mph turning to the northwest at 10-25 mph.

Total rainfall Thursday evening-early Saturday morning look to presently run 0.60-0.75″ in the northwest to 1-2″ for the rest of the Tri-State (isolated +2″ far southeast).

Saturday shows gusty winds & mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

SATURDAY NIGHT-CHRISTMAS EVE-CHRISTMAS DAY:

Colder with Few Flurries Christmas Day (Mainly Early)………

Sunshine & 30s to 40 will dominate Sunday, Christmas Eve (after 20s in the morning). A few spotty flurries are possible Christmas Day, mainly early, with highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s with partly to mostly cloudy skies & breezy conditions.

TUESDAY-NEXT THURSDAY:

Some Disagreement Among Data Regarding Temps & Precip Type, But Going with Wintry Precipitation Possible Given Overall Trend………

After dry, cold weather Tuesday with sun & highs in the 20s to around 30 (with lows in the teens), it looks to turn cloudy by Wednesday morning. A wintry mix &/or snow is possible Wednesday-early Thursday with temperatures in the 20s & 30s.

One model is much, much warmer later next week, but I am having a lot of trouble grasping the idea of 50 & rain later next week. The pattern, overall, has favored & still favors cold in the central & eastern U.S. This favors a more southerly-tracking system & also more in the way of wintry precipitation. We will monitor.

DECEMBER 29-JANUARY 5:

Below-Normal Temperatures & Potential of Wintry Precip (Mainly Snow)…..

Pattern favors perhaps some more wintry precipitation, mainly snow, from a couple of systems. Temperatures look to remain below normal.

