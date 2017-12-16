5:12 PM: Latest Tri-State Weather Outlook to Mid-January

Sunday will be a dreary, gray day with scattered showers, but the greatest concentration will be morning to very early afternoon, then they’ll taper to patches of drizzle. Highs will be in the 40s. Rainfall of 0.10-0.25″ is likely.

Monday looks dreary & gray with patches of drizzle. Highs will run in the 50s.

A few showers are possible Monday night-Tuesday morning with patchy drizzle around. Some clearing is possible Tuesday PM with highs in the 50s.

Wednesday looks much brighter with highs in the 40s to 50 after around 30 in the morning.

Thursday & Friday look windy & warm with mostly cloudy skies & highs in the 60s. Some scattered showers/t’storms are possible late Thursday with more Friday.

Colder 30s, 40s will return late Friday to Saturday with the rain.

Total of 1-3″ of rainfall is possible Tri-State-wide.

After Christmas, much colder weather will arrive with increasing potential of some rounds of wintry precipitation (icy mix & snow). Pattern of below normal temperatures & above normal precipitation will support multiple opportunities for winter precipitation events that would affect travel right to mid-January. Nice, significant warm-up may briefly ensue thereafter.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments