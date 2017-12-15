Two Early December 1971 Significant Severe Weather Outbreaks

Widespread damaging straight-line winds with likely embedded downbursts raked Missouri to Ohio & Indiana to Tennessee & Arkansas mainly on December 11, 1971 9:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Severe weather began in the Lower Mississippi Valley with F3 tornadoes in Mississippi very late on December 10.

An F1 tornado was confirmed in Champaign County, Illinois, but no other tornadoes were confirmed. There were multiple funnel cloud reports in southeastern Missouri & Greene & Clay counties Indiana. Brief tornadoes may have occurred in these areas, as the funnel reports correspond with enhanced wind damage.

Regardless, widespread hurricane-force winds rakes large areas of the Tri-State & Illinois, Indiana & Kentucky. Measured gusts of 95 mph were recorded at a site near Cape Girardeau, Missouri, 77 mph Dayton, Ohio & 67 mph at the Paducah-Barkley Airport in Kentucky.

In the Tri-State, the Owensboro-Daviess County Airport measured a gust of 75 mph, while Evansville Regional (Dress Memorial at the time) measured a gust of 69 mph. A gust of 65 mph was measured in Webster County. There is strong evidence of numerous cores of +90 mph winds from downbursts over multiple locations in the Tri-State.

10 people were injured in Union & Henderson counties, mainly in mobile homes that were damaged, rolled or destroyed. In fact a total of 17 mobile homes were damaged or destroyed in those two counties, as well as Webster, Hopkins, Daviess (KY), McLean, Muhlenberg & Ohio.

6 people were injured in Evansville as winds shattered windows, damaged the roofs of homes & one school. 3 mobile homes were overturned at Newburgh & one plane was demolished, another damaged & the roof torn off a hangar at Dress Memorial Airport (Evansville Regional Airport today). Odon Elementary School, in Daviess (IN) County, sustained roof damage, while a garage was damaged at Princeton, Indiana.

The damage was significant over Indiana with multiple radio towers downed & widespread structural damage.

The rapidly-deepening storm system with intense QLCS squall line saw a high of 70 degrees ahead of it at Evansville.

After the December 10 outbreak, an outbreak of 40 confirmed tornadoes & numerous reports of damaging winds occurred December 14 PM to December 15 AM. Damage occurred in the Tri-State from F2 tornado near Smith Mills to 100 mph microburst near Haubstadt to mobile home damage in Hopkins County. This occurred as rapidly-deepening surface low & strong surface cold front combined with near/record warmth (high 67 at Evansville).

One tornado tracked 48.3 miles over southwestern Missouri. Overall, the tornadoes killed 2 people & injured 119.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments