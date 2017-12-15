Latest Detailed Tri-State Weather Outlook to Early January

PRE-CHRISTMAS WARMING, WIND & WETNESS, THEN SHARPLY COLDER WITH INCREASING ODDS OF ICY MIX & SNOW………..

TODAY-SUNDAY NIGHT:

Warmer, Windy, Fire-Prone, Then Some Rain…..

With lots of low clouds with pockets/areas of sun at times today, highs will run 34 northeast to 42 southwest & 39 in the Evansville area. It will become a bit breezy at times this afternoon from the southwest at 10-25 mph. Clearing tonight with frost may drop the lows to 23-29, then rise to 30-35 by early Saturday morning with southwest winds at 10 mph.

Saturday will be windy with lots of sun with some high clouds & highs 50-56, but with dry south-southwest to southwest winds at 20-35 mph, grass & brush fire danger will go up.

Saturday peak gusts (in knots)……….Image & Data Courtesy of College of DuPage:

We will turn cloudy by mid Saturday night with lows in the 30s before rising to around 40 late . Showers will arrive late in the night to early Sunday morning. The rainfall looks widespread Tri-State-wide by mid-morning with temperatures in the 40s. The rainfall should taper to patchy drizzle by mid to late afternoon it appears. Highs will run in the 40s. Rainfall totals of around 0.10-0.25″ are likely.

With low clouds lingering Sunday night, lows should run in the 30s.

Around 11 a.m. Sunday (Image & Data Courtesy of College of DuPage):

MONDAY-SATURDAY (DECEMBER 23):

Much Warmer, Windy & Turning Wetter (with Even Some T’Storms Possible)……..

The low clouds may linger into at least early afternoon Monday, followed by some clearing from northwest to southeast with highs in the 50s.

Tuesday looks warm early with 50s, the followed by cold frontal passage with few showers. Temperatures should slowly fall with some clearing in the afternoon amidst breezy to windy conditions.

After highs in the 40s to 50 Wednesday with sunshine, warm, windy weather still dominate Thursday. 60s are possible with 60s possible even early Friday before a cold front moves through, resulting in falling temperatures in the afternoon into the 40s with windy conditions. Some showers/t’storms are possible late Thursday with them more widespread Thursday night-Friday morning-midday. Accumulating snow & icy mix will occur northwest & north of the Tri-State from Kansas to Michigan Thursday-Friday if your holiday travels take you there. Highs will only run in the 30s & 40s Saturday & Sunday (December 23 & 24) with mostly cloudy, dry weather currently expected.

DECEMBER 25-JANUARY 5:

First Episodes of Accumulating Snow & Sleetfall & Glaze Ice Accretion of the Winter with Much Colder Weather………

Early estimates show 3 episodes of wintry precipitation are possible during this period. Icy glazing, sleet & snow may occur in 2 of these with perhaps snow dominating one of them area-wide. Very deep moisture plume with strong front separating very warm weather to our southeast & bitterly cold weather to our northwest mean that the main corridor of nastiness would be right up the Mid-Mississippi, Lower Ohio Valleys & eastern Corn Belt. Exact timing of these episodes are in question, but be aware of a change to slippery travel at times. Below normal temperatures & above normal precipitation look to dominate.

Chad Evans



