Hours Digging: Tri-State Weather Outlook Today-February 4

Oscillating Temperatures, Elevated Fire Danger & Continued Bursts of Gusty Winds (With Only Light, Spotty Precipitation)…….

After a few spotty rain/snow showers early this morning (with gusts to 40 mph), we have gotten into a nice sunny spot this afternoon with clouds northwest & southeast of the Tri-State. It is cold & windy though with steady temps in the lower 30s. Humidity has crashed, resulting in elevated fire danger with these winds.

After 18-25 tonight, then rising, tomorrow is looking warmer & warmer. Looks like a 48-56 day from northeast to southwest with 54 at Evansville. Grass & brush fire danger looks HIGH with very low humidity & gusty southwest winds 20-40 mph.

Couple spotty showers are possible in the evening as cold front passes, followed by a couple flurries tomorrow night. With much less wind, highs Thursday will only run in the 30s with clouds/sun.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY:

Cold, Then Warmer………Windy with Light Precipitation Amounts……..

Friday looks to have a mix of clouds/some sun with a few spotty flurries & snow showers. Highs should run in the 30s with the return of gusty winds from the west & northwest.

Saturday looks much warmer with highs in the 50s to 60 with high fire danger with strong southwest winds 20-40 mph. Skies will be partly cloudy, followed by mostly cloudy skies Saturday night & then a wave of some scattered showers Sunday (may end as a few flakes). However, rainfall amounts look like 0.10″ or less right now. Sunday looks colder with 40s.

MONDAY-TUESDAY:

Warming Up with Windy Conditions & Elevated Fire Danger……..

After breezy conditions & partly cloudy skies Monday with near 40, 50s return Tuesday with strong, gusty southwest winds with elevated brush/grass fire danger.

NEXT WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY (DECEMBER 20-22):

Windy & Much Warmer with Fire Danger Finally Decreasing……

Considerable cloudiness will be around with strong south to southwest winds gusting +30 mph at times, it appears. Much of the cloudiness looks to be of the high & mid-level variety….until Thursday PM. Low stratus deck from the south should arrive at that point with the potential of some spotty wind-driven showers in the evening & in next Thursday night.

Highs Wednesday should run in the 55-63 over the area followed by 58-64 Thursday. Although fire danger may be elevated Wednesday, higher dew points should arrive Thursday PM, decreasing fire threat.

Friday looks drier with 50s dominating.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 23-MONDAY, DECEMBER 27:

Active Pattern with Multiple Rounds of Widespread Rain (& Even T’Storms) Here………Significant Snow & Icy Mix North of Area……

60s look to dominate Saturday-Saturday night & then Sunday morning with widespread rainfall & t’storms overspreading the area. The severe weather threat looks to remain south of our region, at the moment. Winds look gusty from the south/southwest.

Temperatures look to fall into the 40s by Sunday as another wave of rainfall (after a break) passes.

The potential of icing/mix will exist from central Missouri to central Illinois, northern Indiana to northwestern Ohio, while accumulating snowfall may occur Kansas to Iowa, southern Wisconsin to Michigan.

Yet another round of rainfall is possible on Christmas Day in the Tri-State with highs in the 40s & 50s.

Overall, the POTENTIAL is there for 1.5-3.5″ of rainfall over this 3-day period, while significant snowfall accumulations may occur Kansas to Michigan with icing/mix in-between to as far south as central Illinois & northern Indiana.

Drier, much colder, windy weather should arrive after this, helping to dry out muddy, wet fields!

DECEMBER 28-JANUARY 13:

Very Good Set-Up for Wintry Precipitation In an Active Storm Period (Below Normal Temperatures & Above Normal Precipitation)………….

A very good set-up will be in place for multiple episodes of icy mix & snow in our area during this 17-day period. It likely will not ALL be snow/ice with every system….there will be some rain……..but I do think we will have accumulating snowfall & ice/mix rounds in this time period.

Warm upper ridging will set up from New Jersey & Pennsylvania to Alabama, while cold, cold upper troughing will become entrenched from our area to Texas to the Dakotas. Meanwhile, California to Idaho, Wyoming to New Mexico will feature dry, warm upper ridging.

This will cause phasing of the upper polar jet (carries the cold) & an active subtropical jet (due to MJO phase) over Texas & Arkansas.

Winter storms will tend to track along an axis between Alabama & southern Missouri, greatly increasing the odds of wintry mess here.

Temperatures look below normal & precipitation looks above normal during this time.

JANUARY 14-24:

Moderating Temperatures & Resumption of Drier Pattern………

Temperatures will likely moderate & dry pattern will return after mid-month (in January).

JANUARY 25-28:

Wet, Windy, Warm with Rainfall/T’Storms & Severe Weather Analog Signal Noted…….

Wet, windy, warm pattern with surge of spring is likely during this period with rainfall & t’storms & perhaps even 60s with some severe threat (per analog data since 1891).

JANUARY 29-FEBRUARY 4:

Return of Cold with Below Normal Precipitation………

Signs of a return to cold during this period with some light snow, but nothing says substantial wintry precipitation like the December 28-January 14 period.

