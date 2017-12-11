The December 11, 1967 Oddity Severe Weather Event

An outbreak of 22 confirmed tornadoes occurred December 10-11, 1967. One part of the outbreak was in the Deep South, the other was in the Mid-Mississippi Valley to Lower Ohio Valley & Eastern Corn Belt. 5 of those occurred in the Tri-State.

Widespread straight-line wind damage occurred in the Evansville area with many trees, limbs & powerlines down. After reports of a funnel cloud east & east-northeast of Mt. Vernon, the funnel did touch down at around 2:40 p.m between Mt. Vernon & Belknap. 8 miles west of Evansville, near Belknap, a bus was picked up & thrown into a gulley along Route 62. Numerous trees were snapped & uprooted & cars, homes & farm buildings were heavily damaged through western & northwestern Vanderburgh County. An F2 raced through Knox County around 4:45 p.m. Snapping & uprooting trees. A horse trailer was completely demolished north of Decker. Several farm outbuildings were destroyed. The same feature in the line produced another tornado, an F1, about 19 miles east-northeast of the first tornado. It tended to follow Aikman Creek between present-day I-69 & Route 257. Tree damage was significant & a few farm outbuildings were heavily damaged/destroyed. An F2 tornado passed northwest of Corydon with destruction of forests & barns. The longest track was a 12-mile F2 tornado path Crittenden to Webster counties. This segment of the line produced either an extreme wind gust or brief tornado near Rockport when a person was injured as a building was damaged.

The oddity was that the strengthening surface low moved north & north-northwestward out of the Gulf of Mexico, rather than moving out of the Plains or Mississippi Valley into our region (usual way we would get severe weather there.

Tongue of warm, unstable air with unseasonably high surface temperatures combined with strong wind fields through troposphere & negatively-tilted upper trough helped produce this outbreak.

