The Latest On Tri-State Weather to Early January

It is a very progressive pattern for the next 7 days with moisture-starved Alberta Clippers & cold fronts swinging through with strong winds.

It is a battle between bitter cold to our north & northeast & warmth to our southwest.

A few scattered snow showers & flurries are possible tonight-tomorrow morning with localized dustings possible. There will be sporadic clearing at times tomorrow with cloudy intervals in-between with a few flurries & brief snow showers possible. Winds will be strong from the northwest at 20-35 mph & highs only in the 30s.

Wednesday looks cold in the morning, but milder by afternoon with strong winds & a few spotty light rain/snow showers, mainly late. Some scattered snow showers are possible Wednesday night-Thursday morning with localized dustings possible. Spotty flurries may linger into Thursday with gusty winds & 30s.

A few flurries are possible Friday with 30s, followed by windy, warm weather Saturday with sunshine & 50s. 60 is possible in our western/southwestern areas.

With mostly cloudy to cloudy skies, some scattered showers are possible, which may end as some snow showers, followed by drier weather Monday with partly cloudy skies & highs around 40.

It looks like a sudden warmer, wetter weather pattern before Christmas with 50s & 60s with some rainfall & t’storms.

As quickly as it warms up, however, there are signs of a sudden, sharp blast of cold around or after Christmas. This time into January also features better potential of getting our first decent round of wintry mix/ice & snow.

Chad Evans



