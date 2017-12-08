The Record Wet November of 1985 & “Hoosiers” Movie

Farmers over the Tri-State & Midwest, overall, were finally able to harvest much of the corn crop during this time in December 1985. The ground had finally consistently frozen to a great depth as Arctic air invaded. Corn & soybeans had been left in the field over much of the region due to the very wet fall that peaked in November when part of the Tri-State saw its wettest November on record. To add to the misery, river flooding submerged some crops left standing.

December 1-7, 1985 temperature anomalies (data & map courtesy of Oregon State University):

In fact, the record wetness was accompanied by a record number of rainy days. At Evansville Regional Airport, precipitation fell on 25 of the 30 days of November & much of the Tri-State had 20-25 days of rainfall in the month.

This kept crop harvesting at a standstill, after delays in October due to wet weather. Such a frustrating harvest had not been seen since the wet fall of 1982 when many combines were put on tracks to navigate the saturated soil. The harvest did not finish until mid-winter.

This weather is well-captured in the movie “Hoosiers”, which was filmed largely in the central Indiana counties of Montgomery, Boone & Hendricks (gym was in Henry County & school was at Nineveh, in far southern Johnson County). The gray gloom is clearly visible in many scenes & you can see all of the corn still left standing in the fields when the movie was filmed late October to early December 1985.

In the DVD collector’s set, Angelo Pizzo & David Anspaugh, writers & directors of the movie, mention the frustration of the weather in shooting the film. The rain was very persistent, but they also made mention that the gray gloom was a good reflection in the movie.

November 1985 pattern showed blocking ridging in the Southeast with warmth & cold in the central & northern U.S. The semi-permanent front, separating the two airmasses tended to lay over the Ohio Valley/Corn Belt to East Coast, resulting in repeated round of rainfall.

