9:14 PM Tri-State Weather Update

After 21 reports of damaging winds & large hail Missouri to Oklahoma (multiple reports of structural damage in Missouri with 1 person injured……possible brief tornadoes occurred), squall line is now weakening. New scattered showers/some storms should continue to form ahead of it in warm conveyor belt with strong low-level jet into the night.

The line will be in slow weakening mode, despite very strong shear & wind fields aloft. MUCAPE is paltry at only 250 J/kg. However, gustiness may mix down to the surface with the rainfall ahead of the line & with the actual line as layer of dry air enhances downdrafts. This, with the strong, strong low-level jet (60-65 mph) may support a few gusts 40-50 mph. An isolated gust or two +50 mph is possible.

Temperatures should fall from the 60s near midnight to 40s.

Rain should exit tomorrow morning & some clearing will occur during the day with temperatures steady in the mid 40s.

Rainfall totals of 0.50-0.75″ are possible in northwestern half of Tri-State with 0.75-1.25″ elsewhere.

On another note……….notice how the high, high shear has these storms trying to go supercellular southern Wisconsin to Illinois, but not near enough CAPE!

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



