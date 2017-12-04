9:14 PM Tri-State Weather Update
After 21 reports of damaging winds & large hail Missouri to Oklahoma (multiple reports of structural damage in Missouri with 1 person injured……possible brief tornadoes occurred), squall line is now weakening. New scattered showers/some storms should continue to form ahead of it in warm conveyor belt with strong low-level jet into the night.
The line will be in slow weakening mode, despite very strong shear & wind fields aloft. MUCAPE is paltry at only 250 J/kg. However, gustiness may mix down to the surface with the rainfall ahead of the line & with the actual line as layer of dry air enhances downdrafts. This, with the strong, strong low-level jet (60-65 mph) may support a few gusts 40-50 mph. An isolated gust or two +50 mph is possible.
Temperatures should fall from the 60s near midnight to 40s.
Rain should exit tomorrow morning & some clearing will occur during the day with temperatures steady in the mid 40s.
Rainfall totals of 0.50-0.75″ are possible in northwestern half of Tri-State with 0.75-1.25″ elsewhere.
On another note……….notice how the high, high shear has these storms trying to go supercellular southern Wisconsin to Illinois, but not near enough CAPE!
45