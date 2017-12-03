Latest Tri-State Weather Info

Squall line should form to the west tomorrow afternoon & race eastward. Isolated to a few scattered severe gusts are possible west of us, but considerable scattered showers & t’storms increasing ahead of the line in a conveyor belt of moisture should tend to disrupt the line, overall. Also, instability will tend to wane. That said, better potential of some of those isolated to widely-scattered severe gusts will be west of the Tri-State.

However, some strong gusts are possible at 40-50 mph with the showers/t’storms ahead of the line & with the actual line. An isolated random severe gust is possible. We will continue to monitor.

Line should pass in the 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. of Monday night. All of the rain behind the line should exit early in the morning, followed by a round of chilly rainfall late morning-afternoon.

After 65-70 Monday with clouds/sun & southwest winds 20-35 mph, 25-45 mph winds will tend to occur Monday night with our high near 64 occurring at midnight, followed by falling temperatures into the 40s & they will stay there Tuesday. Winds Tuesday will tend to run 15-30 mph from the northwest.

The heaviest band of solid 1-2″ rainfall is currently shifting more toward southern Kentucky to Tennessee, but 0.50-1.25″ amounts look likely here. We will monitor.

Monday evening:

Monday near midnight:

Monday late night:

Early Tuesday morning:

Tuesday midday:

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments