Rounds of Sharply Cold Weather Ahead After Narrow Squall Line

The rest of the weekend looks great with mostly clear skies & 56-62 today, 31-36 tonight & 59-66 tomorrow.

Monday looks windy & warm with a mix of clouds & sun & highs 65-70. Southwest winds may gust +30 mph at times. Monday night looks exceptionally mild with temperatures in the 60s. Meanwhile, a wind-driven snowstorm will be occurring over Minnesota & a narrow, low-topped squall line from west-central Illinois to Texas will be advancing eastward. Isolated severe gusts may be occurring with the line. Despite very strong wind fields in place, lack of more appreciable instability will preclude any severe risk more than MARGINAL or isolated. If it is more unstable that what is currently projected, then this could change.

The same applies to us as the line passes Tuesday morning. A couple/few isolated severe gusts cannot be ruled out, followed by a rapid temperature drop. Some warm, gusty scattered showers may occur ahead of the line & cold, wind-driven rain may occur behind it. A good 1-2″ rainfall is possible.

Model image courtesy of College of Dupage:

A windy Wednesday with partly cloudy skies & 40s to 50 will give way to partly cloudy skies & a few flurries Thursday with 34-41.

A pronounced, rather strong clipper-like system rotating in around a large upper trough over the Great Lakes & eastern U.S. may bring scattered snow showers Friday with highs of only 32-38. Localized dustings of snow on the grass & rooftops, car windshields are possible.

Some flurries at times are possible late next Saturday, Sunday & Monday with highs only in the 30s. Our first nights in the teens to 20 are likely.

An even more potent round of cold is possible near December 15-16 after some snow & wintry mix. Highs may only run in the 20s with lows of 7-12. This would especially be likely if we can lay down a snow pack. This remains in question. There are signs of a possible merger of the polar & subtropical jets with a winter weather event for the Ohio Valley/Great Lakes to Northeast, but this is mere talk based on a similar pattern in the past & signs of some models latching on to this.

It is just something to have in the back of your mind. This is the coldest weather we have had in December for a few years, so it will be an adjustment!

After we bleed the supply of cold, much warmer weather should arrive as we approach Christmas.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments