The Record Cold/Snowy November of 1880….& the Ensuing Hard Winter

The brutal 1880-81 winter inspired the autobiographical The Long Winter by Laura Ingalls Wilder. This was an eye-opening account of the struggles of the historic winter in the Plains. However, it was a bad winter in the Tri-State, as well & it began extra early.

No where in all of the Evansville records back to 1850, nor any of the fragmented Owensboro records back to 1833 is there a November (specifically mid to late month) like that in 1880. It saw the deepest snow pack at Owensboro since 1835 (15″ on the ground in mid-November then from back-to-back winter storms). The cold was unlike anything seen since the Arctic blast in late November 1845 that brought the temperature down to 7 at Little Rock, Arkansas & -6 at Washington, Arkansas (tying the all-time record with 1880 for November [Mt. Ida with -6]). This occurred with 4.5″ of snow on the ground.

“Indian summer nearly all month” was reported until November 23 at Owensboro, followed by “sudden cold”, according to weather observer Joseph Thomas. He reported snow cover & a high only in the teens on the 27th & a low of -3 early on November 28.

November 1880 was extraordinary in the persistence & intensity of the cold so early in the season. At the Evansville metro observation site, 1″ of snow fell on November 13, followed by 6″ on November 24, followed by the coldest November morning on record for the Evansville area with -10. 5″ of snow & ice were measured on the 26th, melting down to a whopping 1.60″ of liquid.

Warming temperatures to 39 & foggy conditions followed.

However, another wave of cold & additional mixture of freezing rain & sleet accumulated again

