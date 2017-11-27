Late November 1857 Severe Weather & Tornado

November 29, 1857 saw severe weather & at least one tornado in the Tri-State.

After 50s to a high of 62 on November 29, temperature rose back to the 60s in the early morning hours of November 29, accompanied by a strong south wind at the metro Evansville observation site.

An apparent tornado tracked south of Princeton to Francisco along present-day Route 64 with several homes & buildings destroyed. Damage to timber in the narrow swath was extensive. The Methodist Church in Francisco was “blown down”. 3 people were reportedly injured by the tornado.

At the same time wind sunk a coal boat at Evansville & boats were capsized at Owensboro. There was a report in local newspapers of 100 lives lost, mainly in boats on the Ohio between New Madrid, Missouri & Cairo, Illinois. Minor damage was reported in the Evansville & Henderson area. Farm building damage occurred south of Owensboro.

Extensive wind damage was reported around St. Louis.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments