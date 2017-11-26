Latest Weather Trends to Mid-January

Trend is for a warmer & wetter than normal weather pattern to settle in, overall, as we begin December to perhaps mid-December.

The average of daily temps have overall run below normal November 1-25 over the Tri-State. It has been a quite cold November across the northern tier of the U.S., but unusually warm in the southwestern half of the country. There are some higher elevations weather stations in New Mexico, Arizona & Utah that are running up to 17 degrees above normal for the month!

NOW-DECEMBER 6:

Highs will run in the 60s Monday-Wednesday with dry, pleasant weather. Some scattered showers are possible Wednesday night-Thursday morning with 30-40% coverage.

50s should then dominate to end the week & move into next weekend. 60s to 70s are possible early next week with the potential of some severe weather, along with widespread rainfall. This is tends to be centering around December 5. This will be the biggest rain in weeks with some places seeing +1.20″.

Farmers, if you need to do fall tillage, some of you will get a chance this week. Also, many growers may be hauling manure & other activities, as soils will be drying.

DECEMBER 7-11:

I would not be surprised to see some areas hit 60s to 70 around December 10. Analog data also shows another potential of some severe weather with the system/cold front that arrives this warmth.

Widespread rainfall is also possible

DECEMBER 12-18:

Period of overall below normal temperatures is possible during this period with highs in the 30s, lows in the teens.

Overall, it looks drier than normal after burst of rainfall around December 10.

At this point, potential of much snowfall is very low.

DECEMBER 19-JANUARY 15:

Although it may jump above normal near Christmas, the trend is for below normal temperatures to dominate after Christmas, right into early January, overall.

At this point, the potential of snowfall is low………………UNTIL early January. A pattern of above normal precipitation & colder weather (with MJO phase) supports the potential of snowfall & or icy mixed precipitation event(s) in the first half of the month.

Burst of warm weather end colder pattern briefly in January, per analog data.

