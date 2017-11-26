November 27, 1910 “Terrific Storm”

Damaging straight-line winds & some sub-severe hail raked part of the Tri-State during the afternoon hours on November 27. This event followed a couple hail/wind episodes in early to mid November.

Referred to as “a terrific storm that swept western Kentucky” in the press there, numerous trees & power poles were blown down in all of our Kentucky counties. Some outbuildings were damaged. Trees & power poles were reportedly blown down in nearly all of our Indiana counties, especially Posey, Vanderburgh & Gibson counties.

Surface maps show rather deep surface low with surface cold front tracking through central Illinois & Indiana with temperatures surging well into the 60s to lower 70s ahead of it. The temperature reached 70 degrees just prior to passage of the likely squall line of storms at Evansville

Here are the reports I have uncovered (so far), plotted on a modern-day Storm Prediction Center Storm Reports map:

This is how a modern-day Storm Prediction Center outlook may have looked early on November 27, 1910:

