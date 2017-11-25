The Remarkable November of 1865

November 1865 was remarkable in the Tri-State for lack of rainfall, bright, mild days and a lack of wind. Farmers plowed for the entire month & into early December. The true winter cold did not arrive until December 13 when highs in the New Harmony-Mt. Vernon-Evansville-Owensboro areas only reached 22-26, followed by single digits on the 14th.

Only 3 days in the entire month failed to reach the 50s & 60s at the Evansville metro thermometer. The lowest temperature of the month was 26. The highest was 70. Even on December 3rd, the temperature was 70 at 2 p.m. just 65 at 9 p.m. after registering at 57 at 9 a.m.!

Rain only fell on two days & added up to 0.20″. This would only tie with 1904 as the driest November on record.

Everywhere from Minnesota to Arkansas there was great remark about the pleasant, soft nature of this November. This occurred under anomalous, persistent upper ridging in the middle of the United States.

There was also frequent mention of smoky haze from Oklahoma to Indiana, indicating prairie & forest fires in the central U.S.

From St. Paul, Minnesota:

“unanimously declared by the oldest inhabitants to have been the most pleasant month of its name known to Minnesota”, according to Reverend Paterson. There were “no storms, no high winds, no mud, and no severe cold”. Several weeks of “glorious” Indian Summer weather and a full and open Mississippi river up to the last day were of major benefit to all aspects of economic life. Only a few mornings dropped below 20 F in St. Paul all month, afternoon temperatures over the 12th-24th generally in the 50’s, including 2PM readings of 61 F and 63 F on the 14th and 15th, respectively. Low to mid-50’s were registered on successive days as late as the 22nd-24th, farmers being able to do a large proportion of spring plowing, and boats permitted to move a large share of exports and imports. To Reverend Paterson, the season just passed was “as though Providence designed to compensate the state this year for its trials of the last three [the ’62 Sioux Terror and the ’63-’64 drought] – everything pertaining to agriculture and trade has been prosperous.”

Reconstructing the upper air pattern based on surface observations, this appears to have been a classic Omega Block.

Flooding rains, very heavy snowfall & strong winds dominated the Pacific Northwest & Rockies. A succession of flooding rains, gales & widespread damage hit the Northwest. This was reportedly “the most inclement ever known in Oregon”. November 15-25 saw a near-constant barrage of significant wind, flooding rainfall & heavy snows at higher elevations. On the Mid-Atlantic Coast to New England, the storminess lasted for weeks. The November 24 storm was the worst in the New York City area with the highest tide since 1821.

