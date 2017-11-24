44News | Evansville, IN

Tri-State Weather Outlook to Christmas

November 24th, 2017 Weather Blog

The tight temperature gradient over the U.S. has been pronounced this November.  Here, we are experiencing the first cooler-than-normal November since 2014 Tri-State-wide.  November 2014 was exceptionally cold with the coldest November temperatures since 1991 & the coldest overall November since 1976 (1976 was the coldest November on record, setting the stage for the brutal 1976-77 winter).

November 1-24, 2017 temperature anomalies:

November 1-23, 2014 temperature anomalies:

Change in this forecast is that cold air will try to push in Saturday evening-night, only to make a barely-noticeable glancing blow.  It will affect the Northeast U.S., but not here so much.  Our weather will become increasingly dominated by a mild Pacific airmass with some of the impressive warmth to our west (record warm Thanksgiving Idaho to California to Colorado & Wyoming to South Dakota).

We will dominated by dry weather mostly in this 7-day forecast.  A few showers are possible Wednesday PM, otherwise it is completely dry to at least next Saturday.

I am still working on this & will have more shortly.

