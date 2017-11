Home Illinois Man Arrested in Illinois After Throwing Out A Mobile Meth Lab During Police Chase November 23rd, 2017 John Werne Illinois

Officials in Wabash County, Illinois arrested a man after a police chase ended in a crash.

According to police, Anthony Skipworth threw out a mobile meth lab as authorities attempted a traffic stop in Lawrence County. During the chase, Skipworth drove over stop sticks, flattened a tire, and struck a tree. Skipworth then ran, but police caught up with and arrested him.

