More than $460 Million in Unclaimed Property in Indiana

The Indiana Attorney General’s Office has $460 million they’re trying to give back to Hoosiers.

The money comes from unclaimed property acquired in Indiana.

The money comes from unclaimed insurance policies and dormant bank accounts. It includes items like gold coins, jewelry and silver bars.

The Indiana AG’s office is urging anyone who has lived, worked, or gone to school in Indiana to find out if they have any unclaimed property in the state.

If the money is claimed within 25 years it will go into the state’s general fund. However, that’s not where Indiana AG Curtis Hill wants to see that money go.

“The prerogative of Attorney General Hill is that is not the best used of the money,” said Jeremy Brilliant. “This is money that belongs to people and people deserve to have it and that’s why we’re trying to publicize this and get the word out that all you have to do is look up your name, see if you have money there and the claim process is relatively easy.”

To see if you have unclaimed property in Indiana visit IndianaUnclaimed.gov

