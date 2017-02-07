$45K Worth of Meth Seized in Traffic Stop

The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor is crediting good police work for getting approximately $45,000 worth of meth off the streets.

What began as a routine traffic stop ended in a major meth bust Monday when police stopped a car for speeding along Interstate 69 near Highway 57 in Evansville. Driver Marquist Northington and passenger Chelsie Fraley were arrested after 450 grams of meth and a handgun was found in the car. Police say the meth was in eight individual baggies and Northington told police he had been here before and was taking to meth to a buyer.

Tuesday morning Evansville police arrested two people after a short car chase. It began at North Fares Avenue and ended ten miles away at the intersection of Second and Tennessee. Officers arrested Justin Springer and Charil Clark. They later confiscated 6 grams of meth.

And more meth confiscated in Warrick County where two people, no strangers to the criminal justice system, were arrested Monday. Authorities in Chandler executed a search warrant at the home of Jade and David Lackey and Emma King. The Lackeys were convicted for assisting a criminal in the shooting death of Joseph Nelson. Police say they seized more than 27 grams of meth.

