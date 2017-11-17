Latest Information Regarding Saturday Wind & Storms

Wind Advisory is in effect (per NWS) for much of the Tri-State Saturday early morning-evening. Gusts of 40-50 mph are possible with sustained winds near 20-30 mph.

Even this evening & tonight, winds may gust to 40 mph from the south to south-southwest.

Tomorrow, winds will run from the south-southwest to southwest, then turn to west & northwest by evening.

A few showers are possible this evening-tonight with temperatures rising to near 60 by 11 p.m. & 65-70 by late morning Saturday.

A conveyor belt of showers & a few isolated t’storms will likely occur with strong low-level jet Saturday morning, otherwise, narrow, ropey, low-topped squall line will develop to our west & northwest & race our way.

This is actually a very good set up for a widespread damaging straight-line wind event with isolated brief tornadoes. Issue is instability because the cold pocket continues to lag behind from the area where the squall line will occur. So, rather than helium in our balloons of air parcels, we have our own carbon dioxide from our lungs that has only inflated the balloons about 70%. Indeed, we can push the balloon upward strongly with our hands (forcing with the line of storms), but it is hard when you lack a lot of helium in the balloons (air parcels). If we were a bit more unstable or if we could NOT have that conveyor belt of rainfall preceding the line, then severe threat would be much higher.

So, a couple/few isolated severe gusts are possible & there is a low-end threat of an isolated, brief, weak tornado. There is a MARGINAL RISK of severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center. The timing for the line in the Tri-State is around 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

After 65-70, temperatures should fall later in the day into 50s & 40s with some lingering showers.

Evansville forecast sounding shows “Weak Tornado” potential:

You always have to be on alert in these cool-season narrow squall line events, however. January 17, 2012 saw a similar low-topped squall line situation. The “SEE TEXT” on the map would equate to a MARGINAL RISK today from this early January 17, 2012 severe weather outlook from SPC. The instability ended up being just a hair more than forecast & this ended up producing wind damage & ended up producing 3 tornadoes in Dubois County & 5 in the Louisville area in the morning to midday hours.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments