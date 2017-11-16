The First of the “Black Blizzards” & the Tri-State Impacts

A series of strong Alberta Clippers with very strong west to northwest winds over several days blew over an area of major drought. Also, fields in this area had been plowed in the spring & thus they were bare of vegetation. With this, a wall of dust blew southeastward, darkening skies from North & South Dakota to Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Indiana, Kentucky.

The visibility reportedly dropped to 1/2 mile at Indiana & Evansville with an odor of an oil stove. This odor is the minerals in the soils, perhaps the marl & iron that gives it this odor.

Cars were reportedly covered with dust in Evansville & car tracks could be seen in a layer of dust covering streets in Indianapolis.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments