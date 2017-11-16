Latest On Windy, Much Warmer Weather & Severe Weather Potential

It is sunny over our southwest areas & partly cloudy in the northwest areas of the Tri-State right now & also sunny west, north & southeast of the area, but this patch of low clouds is stuck under a “dirty high”.

This surface high over the area creates sinking air & moisture will get trapped in the lower levels of the troposphere, especially after fog/rain. The low sun angle this time of year often makes it hard to mix out the low clouds. Normally, surface high pressure will bring you a sunny, nice day, but this time of year, it can be a “dirty high” instead.

That said, temperatures vary from upper 30s to around 50 right now, depending on how much sun you have.

Tonight, some data suggests that this patch of low clouds will persist. Some fog may develop, mainly in areas that are mostly clear. So, lows will run 31 where it is mostly clear & more like 37 where clouds persist.

_________________________________________________________________________________

In areas that are not under these low clouds tomorrow morning, they will arrive by afternoon. Winds will gradually increase through the day, reaching 20-30 mph by late afternoon-evening with a turn from east-southeast to southeast, then south. Much of the day will feature temperatures rising to around 50 to the mid 50s, but a rapid rise should occur after 7 p.m. By midnight, temperatures of 56-63 are likely over the area.

A few spotty showers or patches of drizzle are possible with strong south to south-southwest winds 20-35 mph.

By 7 a.m. Saturday, temperatures should run 62-67. Highs of 65-70 are likely by late morning to midday just prior to passage of squall line of rain/storms.

Although showers & a few t’storms will likely develop during the morning hours in a conveyor belt of deep moisture with screaming low-level jet at +6 mph from the southwest, the main narrow, ropey narrow line will not pass until late morning to early afternoon northwest/west to southeast/east over the Tri-State.

Wind fields will be screaming through the troposphere with 110 mph jet streak at upper levels & +60 mph low-level jet (5,000′) & even +50 mph winds at only 2,000′. All bulk shear & dynamics say severe weather outbreak. Issue has been instability. Only one day of the past 5 days of data have shown appreciable instability for good severe weather probabilities potential here.

Think of instability as a balloon. The balloon represents an air parcel. If I completely inflate helium in that balloon tightly, it rises very, very well with little forcing (though I can increase the velocity/acceleration even more by bumping it upward). This is high instability.

If I only put my own air from my lungs in it (mainly carbon dioxide), it will not rise nearly as well. I would need forcing to push that balloon up & keep it up.

If I only partially inflate that balloon with my own air, it will really, really have trouble doing much at all.

Let’s say I inflate it fully, but only put 50% helium in it & the rest my own air. It will not rise as well as if I put more helium in it.

If I have a balloon only slightly filled with my own air that has sat in my kids’ room for two days………..well, you just have nil instability.

So, with it being 65-70, should be really unstable right? Well, warm, humid air is more buoyant & rises better. However, you still need to have a temperature change from the ground to low & mid to upper levels to make for instability & thus storms. Issue has been the cold pocket. Yes, it is warm & humid ahead of it, but the cold pocket is completely separated from the warm sector just ahead of the cold front where the line of storms would develop.

Today, it does look like enough instability, even at the surface, for the potential of at least isolated to perhaps few scattered severe gusts. The entire line may be gusty at 35-45 mph. +58 mph gusts will be isolated to few. An isolated, brief, weak tornado cannot be ruled out, given strength of low-level winds & low cloud bases (LCLs). Right now, the Storm Prediction Center has the entire Tri-State in a MARGINAL RISK for severe weather or isolated severe weather potential. If we can just increase the instability a hair more, this would go to SLIGHT RISK easily. If would could fore-go any rainfall ahead of the squall line & get the sun out, SLIGHT RISK would be easily attainable.

With the front slowing down, the entire risk is east of the former forecast. It is east of the western Illinois to Arkansas corridor & more the central Indiana & southwest Ohio to northern Mississippi corridor.

Current timing is the 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. frame as the line races east at 55-60 mph through the Tri-State.

Winds ahead of the line will be strong from the south-southwest to southwest, sustained at 25-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

Following the rain/storms, we should get into the dry slots of the storm system with partial clearing, but temperatures will begin to fall. Winds will gradually turn to the west & northwest & still remain strong at 25-40 mph.

Progression of the low-topped, ropey squall line in the late morning to early afternoon with projected sustained winds with it (notice some +35 mph cores of SUSTAINED WIND, which means probably +50 mph gusts).

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments