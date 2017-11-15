Latest On Severe Potential for End of Week/Early Weekend & Outlook to Thanksgiving

Heaviest rain is exiting now & in its wake is patchy drizzle & a few showers. This/these will exit by late afternoon-evening & some partial clearing may even occur in our northwestern areas. Much of the day will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. A late-day rally to 54-58 is possible along & west of U.S. 41.

Beware of slippery roads from the wet leaves.

With clearing tonight, patchy to areas of fog may develop with frost & lows in the 30s. Beware of slippery roads from wet leaves & also some frost on those leaves.

Tomorrow will feature lots of sun with 45-49 north of I-64 & 50-54 south of it.

Friday’s high temperature is misleading; it will occur around midnight in the 60s. Most of the day will be in the 50s with increasing clouds. The winds will be on the increase later on the day, but the 30-40 mph gusts will not arrive until Friday overnight.

The high temperature Saturday of 65-70 will occur early in the morning between 5 a.m. & 9 a.m. most likely. With this warmth will be strong south-southwest winds to 40 mph ahead of a band of rain & narrow squall line.

The shear & wind fields through the troposphere will be very strong. In fact, 5,000′ winds will be roaring from the southwest at +60 mph. Even only 2,500′ off the ground, winds of +55 mph will be screaming from the southwest.

The dynamics all support severe weather with a QLCS squall line of wind & embedded brief tornadoes. HOWEVER, here’s the kicker: it just does not look unstable area-wide. There is a ribbon of instability with the shear, etc. that does support severe threat in our western counties. It would not take a whole lot to get the intense gusts from 5,000′, 2,000′ to the ground, but there would need to be some buoyancy, specifically that is surface-based.

Nothing has changed regarding the dynamics & shear since late last week, but what has been noted is that after an aggressive run of data indicative of plenty of CAPE for severe Monday, there is not as much available.

All this said, I am sticking with isolated severe risk in our western counties in Illinois & think more like scattered or Slight Risk in southern Missouri to Arkansas. We will monitor. This could change.

Also, it appears that the cold front is slowing down so the timing of the rain band/squall line would be more like Saturday morning 5-9 a.m. at the moment, rather than after 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. time frame.

Clearing should then ensue Saturday with temperatures in the 50s in the afternoon with strong west winds with gusts 30-40 mph.

Sunday looks partly cloudy, breezy & chilly with highs of 38-46.

Warm-up is likely with 57-65 by Tuesday, but SHARPLY COLDER weather is likely around Thanksgiving with highs in the 30s, lows in the teens & perhaps our first flakes of the season in some areas.

