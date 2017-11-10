Outlook In a Nutshell to November 26

Tonight will be the coldest one so far this fall & the coldest in Evansville since February 14 when we dropped to 23. I am forecasting 25 tonight at Evansville. Overall, the entire Tri-State will drop to 23-27.

Saturday will moderate to 50-55, followed by some scattered showers part of Sunday with 51-56.

Monday-Tuesday look great with 54-62 with sun, followed by a round of showers & some isolated thunder with 57-64 Wednesday (& windy).

Thursday looks warm & windy with some showers & t’storms mainly in the north along the warm front with highs 63-72 (68 Evansville).

Severe weather is possible Arkansas, eastern Kansas through Missouri to southeast Iowa & western Illinois perhaps Friday. It is possible that some of this will sneak into our western areas……….could even see severe threat move farther east if more instability materializes given high shear environment projected. We will monitor. Timing is also a question. Went ahead with windy, warm highs of 66-73 Friday (70 Evansville).

After that, looks like several days of 50s & 60s with lots of sun. 60s to 70s are possible Tuesday, November 20 as a projected strong storm system passes through with rain & t’storms (severe threat at least southeastern Missouri to Louisiana).

Much colder weather will arrive after that with highs only in the 30s as we near Thanksgiving with perhaps even some flurries in some places. Lows of 16-21 are possible, too.

Looks like a rebound to 50s by November 26 with rain.

Chad Evans



