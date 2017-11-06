Sunday Evening-Night Severe Weather

The Tri-State was on the southern edge of a much larger, more widespread severe weather outbreak from western Pennsylvania to Missouri on Sunday-Sunday night. Multiple tornadoes, hail to 3″ in diameter & damaging straight-line winds occurred with the outbreak.

Here, large hail was reported from northwestern Daviess County, Indiana, wind damage in the south & Clay County & tornado north of Noble, Illinois.

What led to less severe weather than what data showed hours earlier here (it look like some of the more widespread severe weather farther northwest, north & northeast would occur here) was that so much & t’storms developing directly with the low-level jet caused all of the t’storms to compete with each other. Covered by rainfall, it was hard for any of the highly-sheared storms to individualize & take advantage of the instability & shear. Just too much competition.

Damaging straight-line winds raked Hardin, southern Union & parts of Webster counties. Numerous trees were blown down, many blocking roads, a farm machine shed was destroyed & another shed with a piece of the roof blown off.

Notice in the third pic the 2 X 4 or part of a truss embedded in the ground from the destroyed shed from across the road.

A large tree was blown down at Carrier Mills, Illinois.

The comma head/bow of bright green signals in the velocity data shows the wall of wind roaring through that area with that severe t’storm.

EF1 tornado with peak winds of 105 mph brief struck 3 miles north of Noble, in Richland County Sunday evening. Mobile home was torn apart & there was nearby roof & tree damage.

This proceeded some trees blown down in eastern Clay County. The damaging wind signature & tornado signature show easily in the wind velocity data from the time.

