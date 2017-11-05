44News | Evansville, IN

8:09 PM Severe Weather Update

November 5th, 2017 Weather Blog

Storms in our northwestern areas & in the heart of the Tri-State are now elevated in cooler, more stable air near the ground behind the front.  Thus, only severe threat there is isolated large hail as unstable air is thrust up & over frontal boundary.

There is considerable contamination & pollution from so much widespread rainfall & storm action from Morganfield to Jasper to Tell city.  Only Western Kentucky is relatively uncontaminated by so much rainfall to disrupt t’storms.

That said, the main focus of any surface-based scattered severe weather is shifting to western Kentucky..  Bowing structures in the line south of Harrisburg will pose some wind, tornado, isolated large hail threat through the evening & early overnight.

Severe T’Storm Warnings are up south of Marion, Illinois with brand-new one just issued for Hardin County, Illinois.

