8:09 PM Severe Weather Update

Storms in our northwestern areas & in the heart of the Tri-State are now elevated in cooler, more stable air near the ground behind the front. Thus, only severe threat there is isolated large hail as unstable air is thrust up & over frontal boundary.

There is considerable contamination & pollution from so much widespread rainfall & storm action from Morganfield to Jasper to Tell city. Only Western Kentucky is relatively uncontaminated by so much rainfall to disrupt t’storms.

That said, the main focus of any surface-based scattered severe weather is shifting to western Kentucky.. Bowing structures in the line south of Harrisburg will pose some wind, tornado, isolated large hail threat through the evening & early overnight.

Severe T’Storm Warnings are up south of Marion, Illinois with brand-new one just issued for Hardin County, Illinois.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



