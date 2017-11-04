T’Storms with Severe Threat Sunday Night

Supercells & bows with some wind, potentially numerous large hail reports, few tornadoes (isolated strong tornado) & flash flooding will occur over central Illinois & Indiana to Ohio tomorrow. The severe weather looks focused on/near the I-74 & I-70 corridors. Some t’storms may even get going with a large hail threat in the morning in the same area, followed by a brief break.

The storms will elongate to the southwest & move into the Tri-State Sunday night after 8 p.m. with an exit by 6 a.m.

Severe threat is largely north of the Ohio River with an overall diminishing trend in the storms south of the river.

North of the Ohio River, spotty wind, isolated large hail & brief tornado risk will exist.

Chad Evans



