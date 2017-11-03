10 PM Weekend Weather Update

Multiple rounds of supercells & bows of severe t’storms will lash central to north-central Indiana to northwestern Ohio Sunday morning to afternoon. We will just be partly to mostly cloudy, windy & record warm with 77-81 (warmest were sunshine is maximized) with south-southwest winds gusting +30 mph. It will likely be a record warm Saturday night-Sunday morning as well with lows of 63-68.

The storms will be elevated at first in that zone with a large hail threat, but middy onward, storms will become more & more surface based & tornado & wind threat will develop with the hail threat. In addition, a flash flooding threat will evolve as t’storms train. This will occur in a broad band from Peoria & Springfield, Illinois to Champaign, then Crawfordsville, Lafayette, Logansport to Fort Wayne, Indiana to Lima, Ohio. An isolated strong tornado is possible in the most discrete supercells.

T’Storms will backbuild southwestward & continue with a wind, large hail & tornado threat (isolated strong tornado) to evening from Lima, Ohio to Indianapolis, Crawfordsville, Terre Haute to St. Louis. With time the numerous supercells will tend to congeal into one main line, through embedded nodes, kidney beans & LEWPs will be present (“S” shapes in the line).

The line may reach our far northwestern counties after 8 p.m. & reach the Ohio River after 11 p.m., then western Kentucky Parkway after 2 a.m. Threat would be spotty severe gusts, isolated large hail & isolated brief tornadoes. The line may tend to weaken as it moves southeast of Evansville.

Tweaks to this forecast will occur, stay tuned for updates.

