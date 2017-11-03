Latest On Sunday Night Severe Weather Potential
Some areas of dense fog may form north of the Ohio River this evening-early tonight before it is dispersed by wind & skies turn cloudy again after midnight.
A few spotty t’showers are possible overnight & tomorrow. Saturday looks mostly cloudy, breezy, warm & humid with highs 68-74 after 50-58 (north to south) tonight before temperatures rise to 55-61 (north to south) by early morning.
Sunday looks partly to mostly cloudy & after a record warm, breezy night with lows of 63-68, highs will be at record warm levels Sunday. Highs of 77-81 are likely with gusty south-southwest winds to 35 mph.
___________________________________________________________________________
Elevated supercells with large hail risk over northern Illinois & Indiana in the morning to midday Sunday will grow & expand back to central Illinois by 2 p.m. & become more & more surface-based As a result, wind & tornado threat will accompany the large hail there. An isolated strong tornado cannot be ruled out from east-central Illinois, through north-central Indiana.
Through the afternoon, multiple rounds of supercells & a bow or two will hammer central & eastern Illinois to northwestern Ohio with hail, wind & tornado risk………..with flash flooding developing as storms train (isolated 4″ rainfall amounts).
Solidifying line of storms should elongate southwestward through late afternoon & evening with more wind than hail & tornado threat developing.
By 11 p.m., the line may be over our northwestern counties of the Tri-State. This should progress through the Tri-State 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.
It should gradually weaken as it moves south of the Ohio River, so threat of scattered severe gusts, isolated large hail & isolated brief tornado or two looks to largely be confined to areas along & north of the Ohio River.
After a break, showers & t’storms may re-develop & overspread the Tri-State Monday afternoon & evening with some severe risk possible along & south of the Ohio River.
Record warmth is also possible Sunday.
Evansville Metro 1850-2017 Data
Warmest November 5ths:
- 79 2017 (Forecast)
- 78 1916, 1975
- 77 1888, 1909, 1956, 1978, 2005
- 76 1885, 1922, 1959, 2008, 2015
- 75 1895, 1965, 1977