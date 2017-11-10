44Weather Forecast

Tonight looks the coldest since February 14 officially at Evansville. It was 23 then & we should drop to 25 tonight, less than the 26 than in March!

If you tomatoes & garden plants are barely hanging (like mine) from previous frost & freezing, they will be wiped out tonight!

TONIGHT: Stars & some high clouds, frosty & cold. Lows 23-27 (25 Evansville). North-northeast wind turning to east-northeast & decreasing to 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunshine with some high clouds dimming the sun at times & not as cool. Highs 49-55 (53 Evansville). East-northeast wind becoming east, then southeast 5-8 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT: Increasing clouds & rapid temperature drop initially, then slow rise as the clouds arrive. Lows 33-42 (40 Evansville). Southeast wind becoming south 2-5 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy to cloudy with some widely scattered showers (tapering late afternoon) with average coverage of 40%. Highs 52-55 (53 Evansville). South wind 3-7 mph becoming southwest, then west…..then northwest later in the day & increasing to 7-13 mph. Rainfall amounts around a trace to 0.10″.

