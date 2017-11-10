44Weather Forecast

44News | Evansville, IN

November 10th, 2017

Tonight looks the coldest since February 14 officially at Evansville.  It was 23 then & we should drop to 25 tonight, less than the 26 than in March!

If you tomatoes & garden plants are barely hanging (like mine) from previous frost & freezing, they will be wiped out tonight!

TONIGHT:  Stars & some high clouds, frosty & cold.  Lows 23-27 (25 Evansville).  North-northeast wind turning to east-northeast & decreasing to 5 mph.

TOMORROW:  Sunshine with some high clouds dimming the sun at times & not as cool.  Highs 49-55 (53 Evansville).  East-northeast wind becoming east, then southeast 5-8 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT:  Increasing clouds & rapid temperature drop initially, then slow rise as the clouds arrive.  Lows 33-42 (40 Evansville).  Southeast wind becoming south 2-5 mph.

SUNDAY:  Mostly cloudy to cloudy with some widely scattered showers (tapering late afternoon) with average coverage of 40%.  Highs 52-55 (53 Evansville).  South wind 3-7 mph becoming southwest, then west…..then northwest later in the day & increasing to 7-13 mph.  Rainfall amounts around a trace to 0.10″.

November 10, 2017

Chad Evans
44 News Chief Meteorologist

Chad Evans
Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee.

