44Sports United Leasing Preview: Play with the Pro Returns

Tom Rose, who’s the head golf professional at Victoria National, and Sports Director JoJo Gentry are back for Round 2 of ‘Play with the Pro’ to preview the 2017 United Leasing Championship.

Rose and Gentry play out four holes (8, 9, 11, and 18) to show the best ways to navigate the course for professionals and amateurs.

Gentry played golf for Butler University, and Rose played for Michigan State.

A preview of each hole will air four days prior to the tournament, which begins April 20:

April 16: Hole 8 preview will air on 44News at 9 and 10

April 17: Hole 9 preview will air on 44News at 9 and 10

April 18: Hole 11 preview will air on 44News at 9 and 10

April 19: Hole 18 preview will air on 44News at 9 and 10



JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana.



