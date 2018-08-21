44Sports in Studio: Highland Challenger League Talks LLWS

Highland Challenger League baseball is less than 48 hours away from heading to Williampsort, Pa. for the Little League World Series.

The president of the HBC Challenger League, Matt Pokorney, stated a few months ago he wanted to raise nearly $160,000 to help send every player to Pennsylvania for the weekend and not just the players who will take the field Saturday for the Challenge League Exhibition Game.

Less than two days out, Pokorney said while joining 44Sports in studio that the team is nearly at its goal and thanked the community for making it possible.

However, fundraising never stops and Pokorney said donations can be made by calling him at (812) 205-5933 or texting the word “CHALLENGER” to 77948.

