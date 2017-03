44Sports Scoreboard: March 11, 2017

Catch highlights and more with sports director JoJo Gentry on 44News at 9 and 10.

Local Men’s College Hoops

Men’s Division II Tournament – Midwest Region at Bellarmine University

Final: #3 USI 69, #6 Findlay 70

Bobo Drummond finished with 31 points.

#4 Kentucky Wesleyan vs #5 Quincy Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

CCNIT – Oakland City University

Fifth place game: OCU vs Southwestern Adventist Saturday at 8 p.m.

Local Women’s College Hoops

MVC Tournament Semifinals – iWireless Center in Moline, IL

Evansville vs UNI Saturday at 4 p.m.

IHSA Boys Basketball 2A State Finals

Mount Carmel vs Chicago Orr Saturday in Peoria at 7:15 p.m.

IHSAA Boys Basketball Regional Saturday Matchups

CLASS 4A – Seymour Regional

Final: Bloomington South 62, Castle 72

Castle vs New Albany in regional championship Saturday at 7 p.m. CT at Seymour

CLASS 3A – Washington Regional

Final/OT: Brownstown Central 71, Bosse 81

Bosse vs Pike Central in regional championship Saturday at 7 p.m. at Washington

CLASS 1A – Loogootee Regional

Final: Wood Memorial 63, Loogootee 43

Wood Memorial vs New Washington in regional championship at 6:30 p.m. at Loogootee

