Kentucky Wesleyan men’s basketball is the top-ranked team in the Tri-state, sitting at No. 15 this week across Division II hoops.

The Panthers are on a 43-game home win streak at the Owensboro Sports Center, and an 18-game win streak on the season.

Head coach Happy Osborne joins JoJo Gentry at the Health and Recreation Complex on campus to delve into the Panthers’ keys to success heading into the tail end of the regular season.



JoJo Gentry



