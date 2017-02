44Sports Local KHSAA Scoreboard: Feb. 27, 2017

Kentucky High School Basketball

Girls 3rd Region

Final: Grayson County 43, McLean County 28

Final: Breckinridge County 61, Owensboro Catholic 56

Girls 2nd Region

Final: Webster County 50, Lyon County 40

Tuesday Games

Girls 3rd Region

Apollo vs Meade Co at Owensboro Sports Center at 6 p.m.

Muhlenberg Co vs Edmonson Co at Owensboro Sports Center at 7:45 p.m.

Girls 2nd Region

Hopkinsville vs Madisonville-North Hopkins at Hopkins County Central at 6 p.m.

Crittenden County vs Henderson County at at Hopkins County Central at 7:40 p.m.

Wednesday Games

Boys 3rd Region

Edmonson County vs Meade County at Owensboro Sports Center at 6 p.m.

Owensboro Catholic vs Ohio County at Owensboro Sports Center at 7:45 p.m.

Boys 2nd Region

Lyon County vs Webster County at Hopkinsville at 6 p.m.

Madisonville North-Hopkins vs Christian County at Hopkinsville at 7:40 p.m.

Thursday Games

Boys 3rd Region

Hancock County vs Butler County at Owensboro Sports Center at 6 p.m.

Muhlenberg County vs Daviess County at Owensboro Sports Center at 7:45 p.m.

Boys 2nd Region

Henderson County vs Dawons springs at Hopkinsville at 7:40 p.m.

Friday Games

Girls 2nd Region

Webster County vs Christian County at Hopkins County Central at 6 p.m.

