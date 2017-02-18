44Sports Local College Basketball Scoreboard

Kentucky Wesleyan

Final/M: KWC 100, Ohio Valley 63

For the eighth time this season the No. 13 Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team reached the century mark for a 100-63 Great Midwest Athletic Conference win over Ohio Valley for their program-record 23rd straight win and their 45th straight victory at the Owensboro Sportscenter, the third longest streak in program history and longest active home win streak across the NCAA.

Senior Jordan Jacks recorded his first career triple-double, and the first in the history of the G-MAC, with 18 points, and 10 rebounds.

Final/W: KWC 74, Ohio Valley 35

The Panthers have already clinched a postseason berth in the G-MAC tournament and currently sit in the fourth seed with one conference game remaining.

USI

Final/M: USI 81, McKendree 67

No. 14 USI’s Senior Day victory over McKendree University Saturday afternoon at the Physical Activities Center puts the Eagles at 25-2 overall and 15-2 in the GLVC. The win sets up a showdown between USI and GLVC East Division leading and fourth-ranked Bellarmine University (23-3, 15-1 GLVC) Thursday at 7 p.m. (CST) in Louisville, Kentucky. A USI win will clinch a share of the 2017 East Division crown.

Final/W: USI 70, 48

University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball claimed the Great Lakes Valley Conference East Division title outright Saturday as the No. 24 Screaming Eagles earned a 70-48 Senior Day victory over GLVC foe McKendree University at the Physical Activities Center.

UE

Final/M:

The Aces four-game win steak comes to an end at Bradley, losing 84-72, after having 10-point lead with 11:51 to go in the second half. Senior Jaylon Brown led the team with 22 points.

JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments