44Sports Groupie Doll Preview

August 12th, 2017 Henderson, Sports

The race formerly known as Gardenia is back at Ellis Park with an even more competitive field for 2017.

Several horses are projected to be in the mix, but Tiger Moth is the odds-on favorite heading into race day.

Put Da Blame On Me, Danzatrice, Walkabout and Brooklynsway all figure to have a shot at the $100,000 purse.

However, the foremost horse in that list is owned by an Evansville native.

Mike Bruder is hoping she can get a victory in the race and give him his first graded win at Ellis.

