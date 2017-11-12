44News | Evansville, IN

44Sports Exclusive: Evansville DunKerz Have Passion to Succeed

November 12th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana, Kentucky, Owensboro, Sports

Formerly known as the Owensboro Colonels, the Evansville DunKerz have a new home in the River City.

44Sports sat down with new owner William Forrest to check in with the team’s progress as they move to Evansville.

The uniforms are designed, the team is practicing in-town and the first game is set.

Now the only thing left to do is wait and see.

Evansville opens the season under the DunKerz name the first weekend of December at McGary Middle School.

