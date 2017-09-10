44Sports Ellis Park Meet Recap

The 2017 Ellis Park meet has come to a close and it left behind some record-breaking performances.

From high attendance numbers to hall of fame jockeys to talented two-year-olds, the venue did not disappoint.

Only time will tell which horses that ran in Henderson this season will go on to do great things in the coming year.

It may be Dak Attack, who dazzled in the Ellis Park Juvenile, or Tiger Moth, who sprinted to victory in the Groupie Doll Stakes.

However, it is only Dak Attack who can make a run at the Breeder’s Cup Juvenile later this year and the Triple Crown season in 2018.

*Note: Dan Bork is the Ellis Park racing secretary, incorrectly labeled as racing director

